RFK Jr Report, Constitution Suspended, War Time Procedures in Place, WHO Exit, DOD w/ Sasha Latypova

Sasha Latypova joins the program to share her extensive research into the DODs involvement with COVID. How the country was literally transformed due to the procedures and laws that were enacted to manage the entire operation. She shares new findings and also some details about her report that she gave to RFK Jr and Senator Ron Johnson. You can follow her work at https://sashalatypova.substack.com/

