Donald J. Trump (Parody) - Biden is now blaming
AmericaTheGreat1776
Donald J. Trump (Parody) - Biden is now blaming “Trump and Republicans” for their terrible #texasbordercrisis. It’s an invasion of the border! You do NOT need congress! All of these illegals are military age men, certainly terrorists! #IStandWithTexas and the National Guard!

