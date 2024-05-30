Ukrainian Top Guns Train With NATO F-16 Fighter Jets

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A coalition of NATO Allies has agreed to donate their F-16s to the Ukrainian Air Force, and as part of the deal, Danish instructors are training Ukrainian pilots, technicians and ground crew how to fly and maintain the F-16.
It won't be long before we see footage of the F-16 going the same way as the Abrams tanks....
Source @Real World News
