Topton PfSense Intel N100 FANLESS Silent Mini Server PC Nextcloud Unboxing & Review #wisebuyreviews

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SEE it here: https://amzn.to/40Ey6PB [amazon affiliate links]
- or on Aliexpress.us here: https://www.aliexpress.us/item/3256805482073699.html
In this video I unbox and test out this mini PC to see the hard drive performance speed and show you what is inside it. Apparently you can connect a 4G and 5G modem and wifi modem to it to have it run. I also explore the power of the processor. I find that the hard drive is a Gen 3 x2 speed. Did not test SATA port, I assume it is full 6gbps port. Overall it is okay PC if you buy it cheap enough.
- If you want more power, check out my review of this pc:
FANLESS Silent i7 -1365u Topton Mini PC w IRIS Graphics Unboxing Review Benchmark #wisebuyreviews - https://youtu.be/EUuvZk0ZObI
- SEE it here: https://amzn.to/4fUUR6D [amazon affiliate links] 13th Gen Fanless Mini PC Intel i7 1355U 1365U i5 1335U Windows 11 Dual 2.5G LAN Thunderbolt 4 Metal Gaming Mini Computer WiFi6
- OR on ALI: https://www.aliexpress.us/item/3256806726917983.html
- See all my videos here: https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos
- Youtube Version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUuvZk0ZObI