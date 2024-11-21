BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is Francis the pope? John-Henry Westen considers the evidence
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
6 months ago

Is Francis the pope? John-Henry In a talk at LifeSite’s Rome Life Forum in Kansas City, John-Henry Westen addresses the growing confusion within the Catholic Church, examines both sides of the debate over whether Pope Francis is actually the pope, and draws our attention to a Fatima prophecy that foretold a great battle over marriage and the family. God’s plan will prevail in the end, and Catholics must stay grounded in faith, trust in divine providence, and pray fervently for a resolution to the crisis in the Church.


Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!


LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

considers the evidence

Keywords
freemasonfalse prophetjohn-henry westenis francis the popeconsiders the evidence
