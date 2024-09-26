Iraqi Resistance video launching what seems like “Shahed” drones to the Occupied city of Eilat - previous video of impact on Eilat’s port

The Iraqi Resistance published a video for launching what seems like “Shahed” drones to the Occupied city of Eilat, which we’ve seen videos of impacts on Eilat’s port.

This is the first time “Shahed” drones strike Israel.

Cynthia... a comment found below about this video, perhaps they know?

Said, it's a Shahed-131, a smaller brother of Shahed-136. ???