NIAID should be the National Institure of Acquired Immune Disease

You don't get a PhD until you change the way medicine is practiced. And we cured AIDS on November 14, 1991 folks. Doesn't matter whether it's cancer AIDS, neuro AIDS, kidney disease, diabetes, it's all Acquired Immune Deficiency or Dysfunction, Acquired Immune Disease, and Tony Fauci and the National Cancer Institute, Leidos, Bob Gallo, and all those criminals, David Baltimore, who head these journals, the so-called Institute of Medicine that gets to tell you: the number one cause of death of women of childbearing age on August 1 2021, by the IOM Institute of Medicine's own admission, was HIV AIDS, because HIV was injected in every single hepatitis B vaccine, they forced on every newborn to destroy their epigenetic machinery, but they failed, because God wins, because we still got natural products.
