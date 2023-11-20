Watch a pair Uragan MLRS crews annihilate the enemy concentration in Kupyansk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A pair Uragan 9K57 MLRS armored troops of Western Force Group advance and annihilate Ukrainian troop concentration in Kupyansk. Powerful fire of two missile systems simultaneously demonstrated their accuracy and effectiveness as they covered and burned temporary deployment areas with personnel and weapons. Enemy losses were one company of manpower, 1 T-64 tank, 2 BMP-1 IFV and 2 UAV.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY