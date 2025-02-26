Freed Prisoners Thank the Resistance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Obada Aziz Abu Ras, from the village of Bir Nabala northwest of Jerusalem, was freed in a prisoner exchange deal after spending 9 years in the occupation’s prisons. Originally sentenced to 22 years, his release marks a moment of victory for him and his family. In this interview, Obada shares his experience, gratitude, and reflections on the hardships endured during detention.
Interview: Obada Abu Ras
Reporting: Momen Somrain
Filmed: 26/01/2025
