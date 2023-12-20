CHEMTRAILS DOCUMENTARY and Indepth detail about Geo-Engineering by Reality Zone

This is the wildly successful, ultimate documentary on the subject of stratospheric aerosol geoengineering. Some refer to this as Chemtrails. I was the editor and motion graphics designer on this movie as well as the follow up video "Hawaii Revisited." We cut the film in 1280x720 HD/ 5.1 Dolby, using media from 7 different cameras; from "pen type" spy cams to HD rigs and everything in between. Enjoy the show and spread the link... Please purchase the DVD from seller WITWATS on AMAZON. Produced in the studios of Cut My Flix. http://cutmyflix.com

As they’re trying to kill us with abortion or “reproductive health care”, vaccines, GMOs and pesticides, fluoridated water, Yellow 5 & Blue Lake, Glyphosate and Polysorbate 80, there is yet another killer out of sight and out of mind—in our once blue skies.

Chemtrails are no longer a conspiracy theory, but a conspiracy fact. The U.S. government has now openly admitted to spraying our atmosphere with foreign particulates. Former CIA Director, John Brennan (2013-2017) admitted, in his own words, to the existence of government geo-engineering programs and the use of “stratospheric aerosol injection” during his 2016 speech at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). [1]

Former CIA director Brennan addressed the attendees at the CFR on June 29: “Another example is the array of technologies—often referred to collectively as geo-engineering—that potentially could help reverse the warming effects of global climate change. One that has gained my personal attention is stratospheric aerosol injection, or SAI, a method of seeding the stratosphere with particles that can help reflect the sun’s heat, in much the same way that volcanic eruptions do.”

Call it what you will: “Geo-engineering”, “stratospheric aerosol injection” or chemtrails—all with the aim of artificially modifying the weather in order to reverse the effects of so-called man- made “climate change”. “By dispersing reflective particles into the atmosphere, and doing it daily for the forseeable future, global temperatures will cool as sunlight gets bounced back into space”. [2]

“An SAI program,” adds Brennan, “could limit global temperature increases, reducing some risks associated with higher temperatures and providing the world economy additional time to transition from fossil fuels.”

The elites are using the fiction of “climate change” and government-funded pseudo-science to justify saturating our perfectly good skies with plumes of aluminum, barium, and strontium—among other metals, chemicals, and toxins.

Historically, weather manipulation research and development has been employed as a potential and formidable weapon of global warfare. Then vice-president Lyndon B. Johnson declared: “He who controls the weather will control the world.” As president, Johnson later added that during the Space Race between the U.S. and the U.S.S.R: “Control of space means control of the world. From space, the masters of infinity would have the power to control the earth’s weather, to cause drought and flood, to change the tides and raise the levels of the sea, to divert the gulf stream and change temperate climates to frigid.” We would be naive to think that our world governments are not now also engaged in weather modification for purposes as diverse as both commerce and warfare.

“On the geopolitical side,” added Brennan in his CFR speech, “the technology’s potential to alter weather patterns and benefit certain regions at the expense of others could trigger sharp opposition by some nations.” They are playing God.

The Bible says in Joel 3:15: “The sun and the moon shall be darkened, and the stars shall withdraw their shining.” This will be a cosmic—likely supernatural— event. We are not there yet, but we are heading ever closer to the End Times. The signs are in the heavens, in the criss- crossing patterns left in our skies.







