Faith, Canadians & The Power of Summer | with Adam Shepski and Tyrelle Smith
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
5 followers
2 views • 2 months ago

*Donate to help us make more shows at http://www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling 1-866-844-0844.*


In this inspiring episode, *Faith Events in Canada with Adam Shepski and Tyrelle Smith,* we explore how faith-based initiatives are transforming lives from coast to coast. Discover why Canadians are more open than ever to spiritual conversations, and how ministries like 100K Harvest and the Day of Salvation are mobilizing thousands to share hope, freedom, and purpose.


*In this episode, you’ll discover:*


* Real stories of addiction, depression, and emptiness being replaced with freedom found in faith

* How over 19 million Canadians still identify as Christian—and why this matters

* Simple, practical ways to share your faith with neighbours this summer

* Details on nationwide outreach events you can join right now

* Encouragement that you don’t have to be an expert to start life-changing conversations


If you’ve ever wondered whether faith still has the power to transform lives in Canada, this conversation will encourage and equip you. Don’t miss it—your story could be the catalyst for someone else’s breakthrough.


#FaithInCanada #GospelOutreach #100KHarvest #DayOfSalvation #ChristianTV #FaithStories

faithstoriesdayofsalvationfaithincanadachristiantvgospeloutreach100kharvest
