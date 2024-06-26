Chaplains in Every School - Rocky Malloy - Freedom Alive® Ep122

Teacher resignations. School violence, mass shootings, and human trafficking. These are at the all-time highest rates in U.S. history in public schools. According to the National Education Association, a staggering 55 percent of teachers are considering leaving their jobs earlier than they had planned. Rocky Malloy is the founder and CEO of the National School Chaplain Association. On this episode of Freedom Alive®, Rocky discusses why every public school needs a chaplain on campus.

