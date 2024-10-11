China Twp. vs. The Citizens: Part 2 - Linda Schweihoffer

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Linda Schweihoffer, Primary-elect Supervisor for China Township, recaps the "Informational Meeting" the current Township Board held regarding the mining company from the UK that want to build a 75,000 sq.ft. facility between a school and church. She explains how it is the duty of elected officials to protect the health, welfare and safety of their residents and these operations are known to cause serious health issues and environmental problems. Outgoing Supervisor, John Golan, wants to fast-track this project.





China Township Board meetings our held on the third Monday of every month at 7 pm at China Township Hall.





To view highlight video of China Township Board meeting:





To view full China Township Board meetings visit their website: https://chinatwp.net/





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/