P.4 Mobile 5G technology NOT A PATCH on this INFINITE, FREE, MOBILE TECHNOLOGY (DIVINE RADIO UNIQUELY TUNED TO YOU) – honest to God! MVI_9125

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/2a6a348e-c650-438a-97cd-236dd451dc31
Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/ffe6b892-e789-4185-bcd9-31aeb146a6a7
Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/27259440-0750-49e5-8fed-8a80d0700b6a
At around the age of 6, in this stage of humanity’s progress, a child makes its first decision for good, using its moral agency, and a spirit fragment of the Universal Father, God, comes to dwell in the mind of the child, with the primary purpose of eternalising the child. It is omniscient, and loves each one of us with infinite affection. How it is done is among the mysteries of mysteries.