Bill Gates Urges Govt's To Replace Farmers With AI 'Smart Farming' Bots

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Bill Gates and the World Economic Forum have escalated their war on food, ordering world governments to replace human farmers with AI-controlled so-called “smart farming.”
According to Bill Gates, who suddenly and unexpectedly became America’s largest owner of farmland last year, farmers are now part of the “useless class” of humans and need to be phased out and replaced with controllable AI technology to fight climate change and improve the state of the world.
But unfortunately for Gates, we have stone-cold proof that he is not “supporting” work on agriculture for the benefit of the world at large.
On the contrary, Gates is attempting to seize control of the global food supply and hold humanity to ransom, for his own benefit and the benefit of his globalist collaborators.
- Claim your ownership stake in The People's Voice: https://collective.thepeoplesvoice.tv
Mirrored - The People's Voice