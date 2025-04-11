BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Here we go again ‘Russia certainly needs to take that seriously’- State Dept. spox clings to the BLAME-RUSSIA PLAYBOOK
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
164 views • 5 months ago

🤡 Here we go again: ‘Russia certainly needs to take that seriously’ – State Dept. spox clings to the BLAME-RUSSIA PLAYBOOK

💬 “Nothing else can be discussed for the outcome until the shooting and the killing stops,” US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce declared — conveniently ignoring Ukrainian ceasefire violations.

💬 “This is not going to go on for six months or a year or anything else,” Bruce told reporters, as if she were calling the shots on how the conflict will unfold.

Adding more of what she said today: 

‘We wish her well’ – State Dept. spox on US ambassador to Ukraine’s resignation

💬 “She’s returning home, yes,” said US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, confirming Bridget Brink’s resignation.

