Studies On How Methylene Blue Works:
Inhibits Nitric Oxide - http://bitly.ws/Hkta
Disassociates Nitric Oxide From Cytochrome Enzyme - http://bitly.ws/Hktz
Scavenges Existing Nitric Oxide (1) - http://bitly.ws/HktN
Scavenges Existing Nitric Oxide (2) - http://bitly.ws/Hkug
Increases Oxygen Consumption And ATP Production - http://bitly.ws/HkuW
Increase Glucose Consumption - http://bitly.ws/Hkv7
Increases The NAD/NADH Ratio - http://bitly.ws/Hkvi
Decreases Lactic Acid - http://bitly.ws/Hkzp
Is A Potent Antioxidant; Acts Similarly To Vitamin E - http://bitly.ws/Hkvv
Inhibits Monoamine Oxidase (MAO) - http://bitly.ws/HkvF
Acts As An Alternative Electron Carrier In The Mitochondrial Electron Transport Chain - http://bitly.ws/HkvP
Inhibits Prolactin - http://bitly.ws/Hkw8
Inhibits Estrogen - http://bitly.ws/Hkwf
Increases Thyroid Hormone And Lowers TSH (1) - http://bitly.ws/Hkwt
Increases Thyroid Hormone And Lowers TSH (2) - http://bitly.ws/HkwG
Increases Testosterone - http://bitly.ws/HkwR
How Methylene Blue Works in Your Body - (Science Based)
A lot of people that become aware of ingesting Methylene Blue to induce its healing, detox, and nootropic effects in their body a lot of the time also want to know exactly how it works in their bodies to give them such amazing benefits.
So I have created this video "How Methylene Blue Works in Your Body - (Science Based)" to share with you multiple different scientifically proven ways that Methylene blue works in your body so you can understand fully how it works.
If you want to learn all about everything and all the science around this subject make sure to watch this video "How Methylene Blue Works in Your Body - (Science Based)" from start to finish!
