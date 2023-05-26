Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





Studies On How Methylene Blue Works:



Inhibits Nitric Oxide - http://bitly.ws/Hkta

Disassociates Nitric Oxide From Cytochrome Enzyme - http://bitly.ws/Hktz

Scavenges Existing Nitric Oxide (1) - http://bitly.ws/HktN

Scavenges Existing Nitric Oxide (2) - http://bitly.ws/Hkug

Increases Oxygen Consumption And ATP Production - http://bitly.ws/HkuW

Increase Glucose Consumption - http://bitly.ws/Hkv7

Increases The NAD/NADH Ratio - http://bitly.ws/Hkvi

Decreases Lactic Acid - http://bitly.ws/Hkzp

Is A Potent Antioxidant; Acts Similarly To Vitamin E - http://bitly.ws/Hkvv

Inhibits Monoamine Oxidase (MAO) - http://bitly.ws/HkvF

Acts As An Alternative Electron Carrier In The Mitochondrial Electron Transport Chain - http://bitly.ws/HkvP

Inhibits Prolactin - http://bitly.ws/Hkw8

Inhibits Estrogen - http://bitly.ws/Hkwf

Increases Thyroid Hormone And Lowers TSH (1) - http://bitly.ws/Hkwt

Increases Thyroid Hormone And Lowers TSH (2) - http://bitly.ws/HkwG

Increases Testosterone - http://bitly.ws/HkwR





How Methylene Blue Works in Your Body - (Science Based)





A lot of people that become aware of ingesting Methylene Blue to induce its healing, detox, and nootropic effects in their body a lot of the time also want to know exactly how it works in their bodies to give them such amazing benefits.





So I have created this video "How Methylene Blue Works in Your Body - (Science Based)" to share with you multiple different scientifically proven ways that Methylene blue works in your body so you can understand fully how it works.





If you want to learn all about everything and all the science around this subject make sure to watch this video "How Methylene Blue Works in Your Body - (Science Based)" from start to finish!





