Pfizer Admits mRNA Jabs Contain 'Nanobots' That Permanently Alters DNA
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
327 views • 04/17/2024

- Save 15% off Liver Medic's Leaky Gut Repair using code 'peoplesvoice' - visit: https://livermedic.com/step/leakygutspecial/

-To sponsor this show, email: [email protected]


- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet


Independent researchers have been warning for years that Covid mRNA vaccines contain secret ingredients and now we have confirmation of the claim.


A deep dive into Pfizer’s murky history reveals they partnered with an Israeli to develop programmable nanorobots to be injected into people to alter their DNA, issue them with an IP address, and connect them to the internet.


This may sound like wild science fiction, but when you see the stone cold evidence that we have coming up for you, it will be clear that what sounded like a horror movie suddenly looks like a living nightmare for the vaccinated.


Shared from and subscribe to:

The People's Voice

https://rumble.com/THEPEOPLESVOICE


Keywords
depopulationbill gatesrfk jrpfizernanobotscovidmrnananorobotsalbert bourla
