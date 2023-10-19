BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israel Forensic Team Say Victims Were Abused, Burnt | News9
Jerusalem Cats
Jerusalem Cats
917 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 10/19/2023

Posted 15October2023:

Military Forensic Teams in Israel Have Examined the Bodies of Victims of Last Week's Hamas Attack on Communities Around the Gaza Strip and Found Multiple Signs of Torture, Rape and Other Atrocities, Officers Said on Saturday (October 14). Around 1,300 Bodies Have Been Brought to an Army Base in Ramla in Central Israel Where Forensic Checks to Determine the Identity of the Dead and the Circumstances of Their Death Are Carried Out by Specialist Teams. Members of the Forensic Team Said Many Bodies Showed Signs of Torture as Well as Rape, but Personnel Overseeing the Identification Process Didn't Present Any Forensic Evidence in the Form of Pictures or Medical Records.


Keywords
israelgazahamas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy