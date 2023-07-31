Brighteon Broadcast News, July 31, 2023 - Filthy California bio lab bred mice to carry dozens of WEAPONIZED DISEASES to unleash upon America

0:00 Intro

1:35 Other News

5:08 CDC

19:00 Terrorism

35:03 THE END of Humanity





- Yellow freight company CEASES operations - #bankruptcy of logistics giant

- Another bank just failed in America while the #FDIC quietly announced on a Friday evening

- New CDC director to push ANNUAL #covid #vaccines to accelerate #depopulation

- White House spoxidiot talks like a high school dropout

- Left-wing media pushing DELIBERATE power grid #blackouts in the name of #climatechange

- #NPR pushes everyone to eat ze bugs, then claims the narrative is a right-wing conspiracy theory

- #Russia threatens to NUKE #Ukraine and #NATO forces if Ukraine succeeds in taking back Crimea

- Two decentralized platforms for resisting censorship: #Bastyon and #Qortal

- Insane #bioweapons lab discovered in California, breeding COVID-carrying mice

- Dozens of infectious disease agents discovered, seems linked to CCP to attack America with biological weapons

- Full special report: Twelve undeniable signs globalists are engineering the end of humanity





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.).





