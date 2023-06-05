BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
13 views • 06/05/2023

Security is a constantly evolving business. Whether you offer cybersecurity services or products, the methods you use to reach prospects need to be as adaptable as the security measures you use to protect them.

t was found that 72% of breaches happened at large businesses, while 28% happened to small businesses. That said, the breaches at small businesses were discovered within days on average, while most big business breaches took months to discover and resolve. That’s a dangerous time gap your prospects need to shorten.


Source:  https://blog.close.com/cybersecurity-sales/


cybersecuritycybersecurity salesbusiness secruitycybersecurity services
