© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from Man in America
April 2nd, 2023
https://rumble.com/v2fwohe-dr.-bhakdi-the-vaccine-is-the-worst-manmade-disaster-in-history.html
Award-winning virologist, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, explains the real damage the vaccine is doing, and why he believes it’s the worst manmade disaster in the history of the earth. Followed by an Economic Update with Dr. Kirk Elliott.