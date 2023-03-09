© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Leigh Wambsganss, Chief Communication Officer at Patriot Mobile: CCP bought 5 million acres of land in Texas state. Those foreign interests don't love our freedom, and don't love our democratic republic. The Chinese Communist Party is behind a lot of indoctrination in our public schools that teach young people to hate America.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 丽·瓦姆斯甘斯, 爱国者手机首席通讯官：中共在德克萨斯州买了500万英亩的土地。这些外国利益集团不爱我们的自由，也不爱我们的民主共和制度。中国共产党在我们的公立学校中进行了大量的洗脑灌输，教导年轻人仇恨美国。