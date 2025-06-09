BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Massive Volcanic Eruption in Guatemala Today! Fuego Volcano Erupts Leads to Evacuations!
gideonsboot
gideonsboot
253 views • 3 months ago


Fuego Volcano, one of the most dangerous volcanoes in Central America located in Guatemala, erupted again early in the morning with a powerful explosion. The eruption sent dense ash and smoke high into the sky, leading to the evacuation of hundreds of people. Lava flows were observed around the crater, and authorities warned residents to stay away from high-risk areas


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5q5msv-76hk


This video is not necessarily the views or opinion of this channel....

Fair use principles under Section 107 of the Copyright Act allow the unlicensed use of copyrighted materials for fair use purposes such as commentary, entertainment, and news reporting.


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

God has provided a way out of this mess: For further research see: https://christs.net


May God Be With You and bless you,

Seek Him Now While You Still Can

Keywords
volcanocentral americaguatemalaeruptionfuego volcanodangerous volcano
