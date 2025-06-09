Massive Volcanic Eruption in Guatemala Today! Fuego Volcano Erupts Leads to Evacuations!





Fuego Volcano, one of the most dangerous volcanoes in Central America located in Guatemala, erupted again early in the morning with a powerful explosion. The eruption sent dense ash and smoke high into the sky, leading to the evacuation of hundreds of people. Lava flows were observed around the crater, and authorities warned residents to stay away from high-risk areas







Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5q5msv-76hk





