Despite Huge CO2 Output, No Warming in 8 Years: Steve Milloy of Junk Science

The federal government's own data shows no global warming over the last 8 years despite 500 billion tons of human emissions during that time period, conclusively debunking the hypothesis that human activity and CO2 output are leading to catastrophic climate change, explained Steve Milloy of www.JunkScience.com in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. The narrative is driven by communists and totalitarians who want to control others, he added. "It's all about control," Milloy explained. Speaking at the climate conference put on by the Heartland Institute, where Milloy serves on the board, the longtime slayer of "Junk Science" said that the climate narrative was probably the most important example of junk science plaguing humanity today, though far from the only one. Another demonstrable fraud surrounds the EPA's "Particulate Matter Pollution" hysteria, Milloy said.





