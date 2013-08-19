[Aug 19, 2013] Quest 4 Truth Episode 11 (10.1K views on YouTube) [Quest4TruthShow]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this extended-length episode of Quest4Truth, Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba pick up where they left off in Revelation 2. Who are those who say they are Jews but are not? What is the synagogue of Satan? How does it relate to the modern state of Israel? Is the modern state of Israel a counterfeit or the real deal? Was 1948 the fulfillment of prophetic Scripture concerning the regathering of Israel into the land or not? Who really built Solomon's Temple and why do the Freemasons love it so much? Find out what Doug and Rob have to say about all of that in this latest episode of Quest4Truth.
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
For additional notes and videos to go along with this episode, visit our show page:
http://www.quest4truth.net/Archived-Shows/quest4truth-episode-11