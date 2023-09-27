Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 26





▪️Russian troops continue to launch systematic strikes against military targets in Ukraine's rear areas.





Infrastructure facilities in Kryvyi Rich became one of the targets of fire strikes.





▪️A tactical aviation base at the Kulbakine airfield in the Mykolaiv region was hit by a missile strike.





According to objective control data, at least one Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter was hit.





▪️In the Kherson region, Russian forces struck a modified FAB-1500 aerial bomb at an ammunition depot in the village of Kysilivka.





In addition to the facility itself, a railroad track was damaged and communication with the Mykolaiv region was suspended.





▪️Almost daily attacks on port infrastructure continue in Odesa Region.





Another strike hit the Danube port of Reni, resulting in the destruction of another transportation hub.





▪️In Belgorod region, enemy artillery strikes were recorded in 12 towns and villages.





At the same time, the shellings do not have any military significance and are aimed at residential houses and civilian objects.





▪️On the southern flank of Bakhmut, the situation remains tensely stable.





The front line has not undergone significant changes, but the Ukrainian command continues to build up its grouping in this area.





▪️There is a general decrease in activity at Urozhayne and Staromayorske in the Vremivka salient.





The sides are not engaged in active fighting, limiting themselves to rare sorties and artillery duels.