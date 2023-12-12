Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"THE RUSSIAN OCCUPATION" - LIFE AFTER RUSSIA/ CHINA INVASION
channel image
The Master's Voice Prophecy
1163 Subscribers
353 views
Published 2 months ago

#RUSSIA #CHINA #USA WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


Today's word: America will be so different after the war. Exactly as nations are scattered eceive the same effects of the wars she has carried out over the years. A surprise attack by Russia, China and a coalition of nations will be the downfall of the eagle, in a moment she will be surprised and captured in a lightning war nobody will see coming.


PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected], and please give me some time to reply. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. If you are outside the USA please do not use Paypal, contact me instead at the email listed here. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *do not* use Cashapp. 🙏🏽 Thank you.


Follow this channel- click subscribe.


SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:


BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com


YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg


RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice


TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog


SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice

GOOGLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNvbS91c2Vycy9zb3VuZGNsb3VkOnVzZXJzOjEyMTI2ODU1NzYvc291bmRzLnJzcw


Russia China Canada USA America allies enemies friends evil secret war subterfuge intrigue politics political soldiers fall from grace downfall hegemony defiance defeat conflict fighting nations United Nations league occupation troops border capture clone synthetic leaders nephilim fallen creature prophecy Bible

Keywords
politicsamericafriendsevilrussiapoliticalchinawarusaunited nationscanadanationssecretconflictenemiessoldiersdefeatalliesfightingintriguedefiancedownfallhegemonysubterfugefall from grace

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket