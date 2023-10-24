(Video now with subtitles)

Important words to remember now more than ever!

"He who controls the narrative dictates history"

Shared by the late Dr Rashid Buttar during our last recorded talk.

Dr Rashid Buttar: "You know what, Judy, you, you hit on a very key point. And that is that they're counting on the ignorance of the general public and on the ignorance of the professional groups to be able to perpetuate and propagate massive lies. In fact, Joseph Goebbels,

Dr Judy Mikovits: Right

Dr Rashid Buttar: he said that in order to project a lie, if you tell the lie enough times and you tell it emphatically enough, people will believe it. And that's exactly what they did. But that's their modus operandi.

Dr Judy Mikovits: Yes!

Dr Rashid Buttar: And then you said something else you talked about in the few years? You know, how they've forgotten how we're losing, like a generation, they lose the previous knowledge. It's like hidden knowledge, right? But it's not really hidden knowledge. They obscured that knowledge, they they prevented people from learning that knowledge.

And in fact, one of my lectures I'm going to be giving at this conference is actually about the stuff that we don't know how history has been rewritten. Because as my old lab partner used to say, Dr. P..... used to say: He who controls the narrative dictates history. And that's what they're doing to trying to change history."

