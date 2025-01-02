Magnesium Smoothie

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ingredients:
• ½ c. fresh squeezed orange juice
• 3 T. Organic Grass-Fed Non-fat Milk Powder
• 1 t. Premium Manuka Honey
• ½ t Fermented Super30+ with Organic Apple Peel Powder
• ½ t. Chief Originals Magnesium Glycinate Powder
• ½ c. water
Directions:
Pour everything into a blender until well blended. Enjoy!
*You can use a half cup of your favorite milk substitute in place of the water/milk powder.