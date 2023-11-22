Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 21, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2155 - Why is Ukraine no longer in the news? Why are Jan6 protestors still locked up in a gulag? Controlling the food is the dream. Who carpet bombed the USA economy? Are pilots really in trouble? Are beef prices going to double? The terrible truth about statin drugs. Plus much more! High energy must listen show.