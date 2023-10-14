Metaphysics 11. Facts & Logic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many people are quick to say they are careful to rely on facts and logic. But many of the people most proud of their careful thinking are not familiar with the complex issues surrounding the discernment of what is and isn't fact, and the limits of what help logic can provide us in making that determination.
This series of 20 videos on "Metaphysics" was originally recorded from June 1 - Oct. 4, 2023.