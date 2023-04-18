Cerinthus, the Ebionites & Sophia Heresies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Dean Odle exposes a few strong deceptions that are currently being pushed by false teachers. From living back under the law to blaspheming the Holy Spirit, there are so many false doctrines nowadays that actually have old pagan and demonic roots. Understanding true doctrine is crucial to our walk with the Lord Jesus and our growth as Christians.