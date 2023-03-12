© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2b38yt2d6c
【NFSC@CPAC 】3/2/2023 Elliot and Alexandra Levine, Political Consultant: Many Americans died as a result of the COVID vaccines, not the virus itself. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants a full investigation into the Wuhan lab in Communist China and everything Dr. Fauci did in regards to the COVID vaccines.
#WuhanLab #COVIDvaccines #HoldFauciAccountable #RonDeSantis
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/2/2023 政治顾问埃利奥特和亚历山德拉莱文: 很多美国人死于新冠疫苗而并非死于病毒本身; 佛罗里达州长罗恩·德桑蒂斯先生希望对中国武汉实验室以及福奇博士在新冠疫苗方面所做的一切进行全面调查
#武汉实验室 #新冠病毒 #向福奇问责 #罗恩·德桑蒂斯