Senior Pentagon official Stephen Hovanic arrested in connection w/ human trafficking ring

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Video footage of senior Pentagon official Stephen Hovanic getting arrested in connection to an alleged human trafficking ring has been released.
Sick man.
In the undercover video footage, Hovanic is seen soliciting s*x from an undercover agent but claims he was simply getting a ‘massage.’
Hovanic worked as the chief of staff for the Americas division of the Department of Defense Education Activity.
He was arrested with 26 others in the human trafficking sting.