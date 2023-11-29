Senior Pentagon official Stephen Hovanic arrested in connection w/ human trafficking ring

Video footage of senior Pentagon official Stephen Hovanic getting arrested in connection to an alleged human trafficking ring has been released.





Sick man.





In the undercover video footage, Hovanic is seen soliciting s*x from an undercover agent but claims he was simply getting a ‘massage.’





Hovanic worked as the chief of staff for the Americas division of the Department of Defense Education Activity.





He was arrested with 26 others in the human trafficking sting.