EPOCH TV | Inside China’s Secret Overseas Police Stations [clip]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
EPOCH TV | American Thought Leaders: Jan Jekielek
Inside China’s Secret Overseas Police Stations: Safeguard Defenders’ Laura Harth [CLIP]
#China #CCP #ChinesePoliceStations
Last fall, investigations by the nongovernmental human rights organization Safeguard Defenders revealed there were over 100 secret overseas Chinese police stations in at least 53 countries around the world. Last April, the DOJ announced two arrests in connection with one such station in New York City.
In this episode, Safeguard Defenders campaign director Laura Harth breaks down how these Chinese overseas outposts control the Chinese diaspora and illegally repatriate people by force.
“You have a regime that is openly writing down that it is legitimate to engage in kidnapping to bring people back,” Harth says.
Inside China’s Secret Overseas Police Stations Full episode:
👉 https://ept.ms/Y0928LauraHarth
🔵 Sign up for the American Thought Leaders newsletter to stay up-to-date on new episodes, releases, and events 👉 https://ept.ms/ATLnewsletter
🔵NEW DOCUMENTARY: “Gotaways: The Hidden Border Crisis” 👉 https://ept.ms/3Kl9mTX