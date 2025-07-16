BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
MAGA HAT - Vaxxine Matters didn't mean Trump, but A'MEN
Heavenly Academy
Heavenly Academy
53 views • 2 months ago

Remember that Vaxine Matters has her magicians, clairvoyants, and fortune tellers from the secret services! They know what to fear! ->  like the Incredibly Great Rising Sun He is coming ...The Sun that is Love on all sides and tolerates no opposition, not even a shadow of it! He will burn everything with Holy Love Fire in Laughter of the Holy Spirit! AMEN in his name, the Creator with the great Army of his Holy Sun Beetles which burn with love for God, and whoever they touch is mad with love and completely healed! This is what Jesus announced when he said: I will be back in ADVENT II - what was announced to the whole world on 9/11 WTC 2001AD

lovechristwardemonsmagaarmytestfireangelsamenpcrcovid
