Elon Musk Joins The Five

Look fear straight in the eye and it will disappear.
The wheels of justice turn slowly but surely.
“NGO” is almost synonymous with “money laundering”.
Go after the generals who are organizing the violence, not just the foot soldiers.
Everything that DOGE does is an open book.
Fox News | The Five (1 April 2025)