Jesse Watters: The Biden family was tipped off

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fox News host Jesse Watters shreds the Hunter Biden investigation and Democrats' indignation at the IRS whistleblower hearing on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html