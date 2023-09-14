BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Two Feast Days You Don't Want to Miss! (The Holy Cross & Our Lady of Sorrows)
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 09/14/2023

Fr. Gramlich, Divine Mercy


August 17, 2023


September 14 and September 15 mark back to back feast days on the liturgical calendar with the feasts of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross (September 14) and the feast of Our Lady of Sorrows (September 15)! Join Fr. Anthony Gramlich, MIC as he shares some important details regarding these two wonderful feast days we have in the Church!


Support our Ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=YT


NEW Digital Streaming Site: https://divinemercyplus.org/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQPnaZH6sr8

Keywords
divine mercyfeastsholy crossour lady of sorrowsfr gramlichexaltationseptember 14september 15
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy