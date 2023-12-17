Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Is NESARA Coming To South Carolina?
channel image
The Kokoda Kid
94 Subscribers
124 views
Published 2 months ago

This intriguing video by Laura looks into something that many of us have been waiting to hear for what seems an eternity, the introduction of NESARA (National Economic Security And Recovery Act), hopefully followed by GESARA (Global Economic Security And Recovery Act).

Has South Carolina made the first move here, soon to be followed by other states? See what Laura and the Universe have to say.

Video Source:

'Laura's View & Tarot Too'

South Carolina Announces NESARA/GESARA Cards

Closing Theme Music:

'Happy Dreams' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Laura's View And Tarot Too or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pc sun17:43

Keywords
tarotnesaragesaratarot cardstarot reading

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket