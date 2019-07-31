BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Day 31 of Vacation 2019 July 31, 2019
6 views • 07/08/2023

Today we are back home in Ontario and what an adventure we had abroad and on the home front while we were gone.  It has taken me a long time to put this us because really the full problem just got resolved on October 31.  We had some very horrible people here while we were gone who sort of in a way held us hostage.  I actually didn’t know we had that many OPP police officers in Lanark until we came back home.  These people were a nightmare and tried to use the OPP to harass us for 6 weeks and beyond.  It is still a bit raw to be honest.  This video explains only a small part of it.  I’ll have a more thorough video later.  It sparked me to make a whole new YouTube channel called Motel Adventures, check it out. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrKy0wVUfvGv1qrQSpgVM2w 


