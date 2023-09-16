The Rock Almighty Saturday On The Rocks With Petra!

Psalm 96

"Sing to the Lord a new song; sing to the Lord, all the earth. Sing to the Lord, praise his name; proclaim his salvation day after day. Declare his glory among the nations, his marvelous deeds among all peoples. "

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'

I pray the overflow of God's immense blessings on your life today and always. Now enjoy this throwback concert from one of Christ-centered rocks' all-time greats. Have a great weekend!

Video Credit:

Petra with singer Greg Volz 1985 Christian Rock Concert

Put Petra on your playlist:

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3IZhar7

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3Po2Z3W

Jesus Christ Is The Almighty Creator † King James Bible Colossians Chapter 1🌾Christina

@Crumbduckingkootenai

https://www.youtube.com/@Crumbduckingkootenai

Rock 'n' Roll For Your Soul. Every day

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth

on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net