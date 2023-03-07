Live Version of the song: Last Minute





Played on an very small event called "Banana-Praise" Part 2 on 2016-06-11

I never recorded a studio version on this song.





Music and recording by Bindernowski.





The lyrics are included in the video





Live version on the website:

https://bindernowski.com/last-minute-live/





That song is not (yet) available for purchase (possibly never)





