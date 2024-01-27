Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What Surprising Lies Has the Hispanic Church Bought Into (Part 1)
channel image
The Berean Call
146 Subscribers
43 views
Published a month ago

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-jesus-martinez-and-jio-del-cristo-part-1

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


Tom welcomes Pastor Jesus Martinez and his son, Pastor Jiovanne del Cristo as they discuss difficulties of leading a church within the Hispanic community as the prosperity gospel, signs and wonders, and other false teachings have gained a strong foothold.

Keywords
prophecyend timesdave huntthe berean call

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket