Time for French Christians to Leave Amid "2nd Revolution," Says Pastor Whitney
90 views • 08/02/2023

The Islamization of France is so far gone that it would be wise for Christians in France to leave the nation and find a new home, argued Pastor David Whitney in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Whitney, a senior instructor at the Institute on the Constitution, said that the secularist and anti-Christian revolution of two centuries ago left a vacuum in France that now will be filled with Islam amid surging immigration from Islamic nations. Americans should also pay attention to what is happening, as similar trends are emerging here. On solutions, Pastor Whitney called for a return to the biblical principles that created the American Republic. Pastor Whitney concludes with a strong warning for Christians about coming persecution and how to respond.

frenchalex newmanthe new americanconversations that matterpastor whitney
