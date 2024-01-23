Create New Account
She’s EXPOSING the horrifying truth of anti-depressants and Big Pharma is not happy _ Redacted News
Clayton sits down with a leading global drug safety advocate, Kim Witczak. She's become involved in this issue when her husband tragically, suddenly died due to an undisclosed side effect of an antidepressant. She's now on the FDA advisory committee, and she's made it her mission to educate all of us

Keywords
big pharmacorruptionfdaredactedantidepressant

