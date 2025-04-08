BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
strange holographic electromagnetic simulated universe of fractals . . .
pacsteam.org
pacsteam.org
111 views • 5 months ago

The universe and everything in it HAVE ALWAYS BEEN HERE, science ONLY talk about "big bang" to please religion, and people who follow religion is so STUPID that they can't even understand how STUPID they are


In this universe, everything is possible - and I do mean EVERYTHING !!!


You can not create something out of nothing, energy is FOREVER, the whole idea of a SINGLE, ONE big bang is absurd.


The universe and our spirit is FOREVER, energy do not go away EVER


Life is universal and all over


What if?

https://i.imgur.com/vhTFCeL.jpeg


The "None Dare Call it Conspiracy Clips" Project

https://pacsteam.org/viewforum.php?f=15


the pineal gland, the subconscious and universal information

https://pacsteam.org/viewtopic.php?t=790



nwoendtimelodges
