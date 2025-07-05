BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Siberia: Ysyakh is a sacred national holiday of the Sakha (Yakut) people - a new life cycle & is rooted in ancient traditions of balance between humans, nature, spirits, and deities
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
95 views • 2 months ago

In Neryungri, the celebration of Ysyakh enters its second day — with guests from all over the republic joining in!

Ysyakh is a sacred national holiday of the Sakha (Yakut) (NE Siberia, Russia) people and an official state celebration. It marks the beginning of a new life cycle and is rooted in ancient traditions of maintaining balance between humans, nature, spirits, and deities.

The centerpiece of the celebration is the Osuokhai dance — a sacred circle symbolizing unity and the eternal cycle of life. Moving slowly in the direction of the sun, dancers symbolically travel through time and space, offering gratitude to the sun for its light and warmth.


via @nvk_sakha

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
