Parodius (1995, Saturn)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Parodius (known as Gokujou Parodius Da! Deluxe Pack (極上パロディウスだ！DELUXE PACK) in Japan) is a compilation of shoot'em ups developed and publiushed by Konami. It was only released in Japan, Europe and Australia. The game also came out for Playstation.
The compilation contains two games:
Parodius Da!: Shinwa kara Owarai e (パロディウスだ! －神話からお笑いへ－) , released as Parodius outside of Japan.
Fantastic Journey, known as Gokujou Parodius!: Kako no Eikou o Motomete (極上パロディウス ～過去の栄光を求めて～) in Japan.